BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $46,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $9.74 on Thursday, hitting $278.12. 329,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $345.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

