BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,269 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Arista Networks worth $205,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $21.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.33. 3,134,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.42 and its 200 day moving average is $290.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.83.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

