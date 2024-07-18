BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,023,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443,378 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 7.28% of Sunnova Energy International worth $55,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 110.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 1,883,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

