BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 1,179,834 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,834 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 3.00% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $57,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after purchasing an additional 225,464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 710,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,056. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

