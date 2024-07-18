BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 412,920 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,920 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $189,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.6 %

ABBV stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.71 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.