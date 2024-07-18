BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,629,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,121 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $60,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,354,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after buying an additional 1,499,194 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.24. 1,023,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,434. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $734,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

