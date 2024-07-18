BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 116,492 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,492 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $36,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,775,000 after buying an additional 223,867 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,858 shares of company stock worth $3,507,854 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.92. 888,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

