BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 24,721 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,721 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,070,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,342,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 358,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 219,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.09. The stock had a trading volume of 99,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

