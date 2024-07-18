BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 34,489 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR worth $66,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,578. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

