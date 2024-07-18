BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 8,141 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.45% of Gartner worth $167,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $388,781,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.50.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.80. 226,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,741. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

