BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,211 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $53,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 465,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,740. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

