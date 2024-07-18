BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 89,717 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $300,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $24.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,329,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $502.36 and its 200-day moving average is $500.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $527.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $573.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

