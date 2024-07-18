Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$145.20 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

