Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$110.60.

Shares of BBD.B traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$96.24. 168,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,535. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$97.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.22. The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

