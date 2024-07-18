Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Update

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vishnu Srinivasan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,742.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,008. Insiders own 26.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth $48,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 489.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 864.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.38 million, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

