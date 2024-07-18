BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.85. BRF shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 1,017,534 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get BRF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRF

BRF Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.