Brian Armstrong Sells 23,075 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $5,171,799.75.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $249.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average of $207.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

