Brian Paul Angeli Sells 400 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) VP Brian Paul Angeli sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FMC Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FMC traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $96.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 114.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

