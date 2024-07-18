Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:BRE opened at C$12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.42.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

In other news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 4,200 shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,523.18. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

