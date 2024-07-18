Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 1.5%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.74. 2,205,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,607,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 107,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $79,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,111,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.