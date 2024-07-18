Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $109.45

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

