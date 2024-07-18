BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BRP by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 34.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BRP by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BRP by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOOO opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

