BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.29.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of DOOO opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
