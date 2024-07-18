Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMBL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

