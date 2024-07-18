Burberry Group plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYFree Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Burberry Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

