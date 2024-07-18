Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $246.20. 736,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.41. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

