Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

BYRN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 96,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,581. The company has a market capitalization of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BYRN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,053.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,053.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,502 shares of company stock worth $292,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

