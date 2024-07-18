CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 35.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.55.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI International stock opened at $446.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.28 and a 200-day moving average of $386.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CACI International has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $447.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

