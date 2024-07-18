CAE Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:CAE opened at C$26.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. CAE has a 12 month low of C$23.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.69.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.