CAE Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%.
CAE Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE:CAE opened at C$26.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. CAE has a 12 month low of C$23.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.69.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
