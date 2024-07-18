Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.83

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 254455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

