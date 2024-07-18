Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $117.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.80. 402,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,338. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

