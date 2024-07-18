Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$110.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.44.

CNQ opened at C$48.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.58. The stock has a market cap of C$52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$36.97 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $417,729. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

