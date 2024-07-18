Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) CEO Sells $121,149.21 in Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Peter Tak sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $121,149.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9 %

CADL stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

