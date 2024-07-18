Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Insider Charles Schoch Sells 8,897 Shares

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Schoch sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $53,115.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,251.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $195.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

