Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.95.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

