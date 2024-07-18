Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.95.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.