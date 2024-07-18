Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $885.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $858.72.

LLY opened at $905.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $860.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $445.04 and a 12 month high of $966.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $859.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $771.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

