Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. Redwire has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $504.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

