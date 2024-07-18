Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

