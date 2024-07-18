Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 0.6%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.51. 3,604,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 30,876,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

