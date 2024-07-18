Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $59,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.05. 3,679,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

