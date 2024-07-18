Cartica Acquisition (NASDAQ:CITEU) Shares Down 2.1%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 4,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

