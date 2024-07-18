Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.28), with a volume of 100188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.26).

Castelnau Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.84. The company has a market capitalization of £325.01 million, a PE ratio of -3,400.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

