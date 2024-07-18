CEEK VR Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $30.17 million and $1.25 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,850.86 or 1.00016398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00072440 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0380696 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,366,340.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

