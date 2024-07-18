Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.76. 15,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

