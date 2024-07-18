Celer Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.03 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $107.22 million and $4.03 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

