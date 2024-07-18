CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.95. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 74,917 shares changing hands.

CEMIG Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

About CEMIG

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.