Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 566,652 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,983,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 788,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

