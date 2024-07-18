Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 744,218 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

