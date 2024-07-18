Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $18.01. 582,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,428,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

