Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Certara in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Certara alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CERT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Certara Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1,704.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.