CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

